A sunny start to the weekend will lead to a potential for strong storms

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The end of the week will feature sunshine with warm temperatures before a potential for strong storms moves in on Sunday.
Friday is off to a quiet start with temperatures in the upper 50's. Conditions will stay dry today with sunshine and the lower 80's returning into the afternoon. You might also notice a breeze with winds to gust up to 15 miles per hour.
You can nearly copy and paste today's forecast for Saturday. Temperatures will be a touch warmer. The weekend will see a quiet and pleasant start before showers and storms return into Saturday night.
Isolated showers and storms may bubble overnight into Sunday morning. The day will feature lots of dry time with temperatures back into the lower 80's and some sunshine mixed in with clouds cover.
Portions of our area, such as most of Ogle and Lee Counties, are under a 2 out of 5 for severe potential. If storms become severe, damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain will be the biggest concern.
With some activity to move through during the day, the severe potential will come in through the evening and overnight hours on Sunday. Storms will fire up after 8 p.m. With these storms to move through into the overnight hours, have multiple ways to get alerts!
All the activity will move out into Monday morning leaving us with dry conditions once again.
Heading into the first half of next week, temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 80's. We may get close to record high temperatures with sunshine remaining. Previous records sit within the lower 90's.