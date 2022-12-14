A strong low-pressure system brings December back to the Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Your windshield wipers will be getting quite the workout today as a large low-pressure system impacts the Midwest. Rain and windy conditions continue today and into the evening hours.
The steady and heavy showers we saw early this morning have pushed off to our east and we are now left with light drizzle to showery conditions for the rest of the morning and early afternoon hours. Temperatures are sitting in the upper 30's to low 40's right now and will be climbing into the upper 40's to low 50's.
Another round of soaking showers moves in tonight. As temperatures drop into the low 30's for the night, precipitation transitions into a wet snow. There could be a light dusting on the ground by Thursday morning.
By Thursday morning, clouds clear out for a little bit giving us partly sunny start however temperatures will still remain chilly in the low to mid 30's for daytime highs.
Unsettled weather returns quickly in the form of snow showers for Thursday afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures continue to drop as these snow showers move in. Accumulations between a dusting to an inch is possible with these showers especially north of I-80.
Flurries and scattered snow showers continue into Friday and Saturday as does the bitter cold temperatures. Daytime highs for the end of the week and into the weekend could reach the upper teens to low 20's.
Stay tuned to the forecast as colder more December like weather continues into next week.