A strong cold front leads our temperatures to plummet

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With a warm start, temperatures will drop into the next two days as a strong autumn cold front moves through.
Wednesday morning is off to a warm start with many spots hanging on to the 70's. Cloud cover will move later this morning as forecast highs will reach the middle 70's before conditions will cool off into the afternoon.
Partly sunny skies are expected today with a low chance for showers to bubble up. A majority of the day will stay dry as an area of high pressure will move in behind the cold front. This will help keep us dry for the next few days.
Forecast highs today will climb into the middle 70's before cooler air takes over. Later tonight, temperatures will drop into the lower 50's, if not upper 40's bringing quiet the change.
Thursday kicks off the first day of fall with the fall equinox happening at 8:04 p.m. The weather will definitely feel like fall. Forecast highs into tomorrow will only climb into the lower 60's as we drop off into the lower 40's overnight.
Cooler weather will stick with us for quite some time as fall truly settles in.