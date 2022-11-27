A soggy Sunday ahead before dry weather returns for the start of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Good morning and happy Sunday!!! A dreary Sunday is ahead as we see rain for most of day. Another chance of rain comes later in the week.
The second half of the weekend features cloudy and dreary conditions as a low-pressure system makes its way into the area. Temperatures will struggle to get into the 40s for the day with a very cold rain falling for most of the morning hours. A few flakes may work their way into the mix, but accumulations remain under an inch.
Showers wrap up towards dinner time just leaving pesky clouds for the late afternoon to evening hours. Temperatures drop into the mid 20s for the night ahead.
Conditions improve for the start of the week as we see temperatures return to mild for this time of year with sunshine for Monday and part of Tuesday. Temperatures remain in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Our next weather system approaches Tuesday into Wednesday. Initially Tuesday afternoon sees rain, but a few flakes could mix in overnight before transitioning to snow by Wednesday. The good thing is that because temperatures have been so mild the past week or so accumulations remain less than an inch.
A high-pressure system settles behind Tuesday's/Wednesday's system, allowing for a chilly start to Thursday as temperatures struggle to warm out of the 30s for the day. Mild temperatures return by the weekend.