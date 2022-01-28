A slow warming trend boosts us up through next week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Friday brought frigid weather back to the Stateline, but we slowly get away from those chilly levels in the coming days. The weather may keep warming to almost spring-like levels by next week.
Quiet, cool weekend:
This weekend gets us out of the subzero territory and back closer to average. On top of the more typical temperatures, quiet and dry conditions keep rolling.
Saturday climbs to the middle 20s, which is only a few degrees below average. A light south breeze keeps wind chills in the single digits to lower teens (but at least they stay above zero). The day starts out sunny, then a few clouds roll in late.
Sunday may be right on or close to average and in the upper 20s. We'll see a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Wind chills stay in the teens.
Mild start:
The weather keeps trending up early next week. Monday or Tuesday may be good days to get the car washed, as we get above freezing! The last day of January warms to the middle 30s. The weather remains partly to mostly cloudy.
February starts out mild before diving back to chilly levels. Tuesday heats up to 40 degrees, or nearly 10 degrees above average. The weather looks to stay dry for much of the day, then showers return as the weather dives back to winter.
Cold, snowy finish:
The middle of next week features a chance for accumulating snow. As we are still 5+ days out, a lot may still change with the storm. Keep an eye on the forecast throughout the weekend, when details become clearer.
The snowy weather comes in with a big change in temperature. After Tuesday's mild weather, we may drop around 20 degrees by the end of the week. Wednesday drops to the upper 20s, then Thursday and beyond may only be in the teens for highs. Chilly weather may stay in place as we go through the first weekend of February.