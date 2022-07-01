A showery end of the week leads to a warm weekend ahead.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We are seeing a showery end to a mild week. The weekend looks clear with showers and storms returning for the holiday itself.
Showery Friday:
A weak cold front moved through this morning allowing for some spotty showers earlier this morning. Those showers have moved to the south of Rockford. We see a lull in the showers until the afternoon hours.
Round two of the showers happen this afternoon with the heaviest rain staying to the south of I-55. The Rockford area could see heavier showers and embedded rumbles of thunder with this round of storms.
Skies remain mostly cloudy today which help keep temperatures in the low to mid 80's with dew points in the low 60's making for a humid day ahead.
Most of this activity will exit by the afternoon leaving a slight chance of some spot showers into this evening before completely drying out later tonight. Temperatures tonight drop into the 60's with a partly cloudy sky.
Holiday weekend:
The start of the holiday weekend sees some summer like conditions return with sunny skies and warmer temperatures.
Saturday features temperatures climbing back into the low to mid 80's, while Sunday sees temperatures close to 90 degrees. Both days stay dry and has a lot of sunshine as a high-pressure system settles in.
There is a slight chance for showers overnight Saturday into early Sunday, but the day still remains dry. Sunday the high-pressure system shifts east and allows for more clouds to shift into the area.
Unsettled start of the week:
Monday through at least Thursday of next week will feature some unsettled weather with chances of rain each and every day. The rain will be hit or miss in nature so the week itself is not a washout.
Keep an eye to the sky if you have any outdoor activities planned for Monday as there could be a chance of showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon hours. Temperatures remain close to 90 degrees and looks to be a humid one.
Temperatures will warm into the upper 80's once again as we may see some scattered showers and storms potentially move in. Timing looks somewhat unclear, stay tuned to the forecast for now details to come.