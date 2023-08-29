A short September preview arrives midweek

Temperatures take a tumble Wednesday, giving us one more taste of early fall before a heat wave returns this weekend.
A cold front moved through Tuesday evening and causes temperatures to drop roughly 10 degrees. That means the low 50s overnight, then the low 70s during the day. We'll see a sunny and dry sky throughout the day. Temperatures may dip to the brisk upper 40s Wednesday night.
Beyond Wednesday, a warming trend brings us back to hot levels by the weekend. Thursday warms to the upper 70s, then Friday hits the low to middle 80s. We'll see sunny and dry conditions without much humidity.
This weekend is when the heat dome moves back in. Temperatures and humidity levels won't quite reach the levels of last week, but we get near that territory. Saturday hits the upper 80s, then Sunday and beyond heat up into the mid 90s. The heat index may rise to the upper 90s those days.
The heat looks to linger through the middle of next week, then we every so slowly cool off from there. Expect very warm weather for early September to roll on through the first half of the month.