A short break gives way to more showers Thursday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After 2 nights of flash flooding and heavy rainfall in spots, we get a needed break to let the rain soak in. More showers aren't far away, so the break is short-lived.
The rest of Wednesday stays mostly cloudy, warm, and quiet. Look for temperatures in the 70s during the evening, then into the middle 60s for a warm night.
Thursday brings rain right back, but we thankfully might avoid heavy rain and strong storms. Thursday morning stays dry, then scattered light showers are possible Thursday afternoon. We may see isolated storms develop later Thursday evening. For now, they do not look to be as intense as the last few nights. We likely see another day of low 80s for temperatures.
Friday dries back out again, so your early weekend plans do not look to be affected. Under mostly cloudy weather, temperatures stay in the upper 70s to low 80s.
The drier weather on Friday may be the start of a long stretch of dry and quiet weather. While we need a break from the heavy downpours, another dry stretch isn't great long term.
Saturday and Sunday turn sunny, with highs in the low 80s. We may creep into the middle 80s next week, with each day featuring a bright sunny sky.