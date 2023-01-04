 Skip to main content
A return to winter brings icy spots through Thursday

Freezing drizzle and snow create a few icy spots through Thursday night

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Freezing drizzle and snow may slow you down as we approach the weekend. The weather looks and feels like January again as we go deeper into the month.

For the rest of the evening and early overnight, freezing drizzle and flurries can create icy patches now that temperatures are slightly below freezing. While we won't have widespread iciness, drive with caution for now.

This isn't the only time we'll see wintry precipitation. After a brief break overnight, we see light snow showers sliding in early Thursday morning. These fall on-and-off through the morning and may produce 1/2" or more for accumulation. Most spots should stay under 1" at the most, however. While amounts may not be that impressive, it could be just enough to cause some more slick spots throughout the morning. 

Thursday afternoon returns to the middle 30s as the weather dries up. We stay in the middle 30s for quite a while. Temperatures may not change much during the day until late next week.

Some sunshine returns starting Friday, and more often than not we see a somewhat sunny sky over the next 10 days. Watch out for more snow showers this weekend, however. The latest trend is for some snow to fall Saturday night.

