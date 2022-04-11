A quiet start will lead to a stormy midweek

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Monday will bring quiet and calm conditions to the Stateline before chances for stronger storms returns.
Quiet start:
Kicking off a new week with quiet conditions as cloud cover slowly builds in overhead. Monday will feature dry and mild conditions as temperatures will climb into the lower 60's. You may see some pockets of sun as the clous will exit into the evening.
Slightly breezy conditions will be noticed this afternoon with winds gusting up to 20 miles per hour. Mostly clear skies are expected over night as temperatures fall into the upper 30's.
Most of Tuesday will also remain quiet before a chance for scattered showers and storms arrive into the evening and overnight hours.
Strong storms:
With most of Tuesday staying dry, mostly sunny skies will take over early before cloud cover builds in. As a strong cold front gets closer to home, Tuesday will see gusty winds.
The evening and early overnight hours will bring a chance for isolated stronger storms. The entire Stateline is under a marginal risk, or 1 out of 5, for severe potential.
The biggest threats will be stronger wind gusts and a chance for small hail, even a very low-end chance for a tornado.
The threat will exit by the early morning with some light showers to linger for Wednesday morning. A higher potential for severe storms returns later that evening.
The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk, or a 2 out of 5, for severe potential for Wednesday evening. High winds will be a threat again, the rest of the details will become clearer by tomorrow.
Once the cold front passes, we'll be left with a long stretch of dry weather with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will remain below average into the extended forecast.