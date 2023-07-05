A quiet morning leads to a stormy evening, some storms may be severe

Toasty temperatures stick around as a cold front approaches bringing a chance for severe storms and cooler temperatures.
Wednesday morning is off to a quiet and warm start. Many locations have only dropped into the lower 70's. Skies remain mostly clear, cloud cover will soon move in.
Temperatures today are expected to reach the upper 80's for another warm day. With some sunshine seen early, cloud cover will increase ahead of a cold front. Showers and storms will begin to fire up between 1-3 p.m. through our area.
This activity will begin to move to the east and may gain strength. Most of the area is under a 2 out of 5 for severe potential. If any of these storms become severe, damaging winds and hail will be the biggest concern.
Localized heavy rain is also possible within a few thunderstorms. This activity will begin to exit heading into the overnight hours as Thursday remains dry.
Temperatures will feel more comfortable and cooler for the rest of the week. The upper 70's and low 80's are expected for the rest of the week.
Low chances return into parts of the weekend as cloud cover hangs around.