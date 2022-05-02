A quiet Monday leads to a soggy start to Tuesday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Monday is off to a quiet but cloudy start as we stay mostly dry with showers returning overnight.
Quiet start:
The first full week of May is off to a cool start. Temperatures this morning sit within the 40's. Cloudy skies dominate as we may see some peaks of sunshine with mostly cloudy skies are expected by the afternoon.
Temperatures later will reach for the upper 50's and lower 60's as we stay quiet. More cloud cover is expected to return ahead of another chance for rain into the overnight hours.
Rain is expected to take over our Tuesday morning with areas of heavy rain possible.
Rainy Tuesday:
Later tonight, scattered showers may bubble up as more widespread arrives early Tuesday.
Areas of heavy rain are possible during the morning commute tomorrow. Showers will slowly become more scattered in nature as it continues to exit. It's not until the early afternoon do we see the activity exit.
Temperatures will also be cooler. Forecast highs are only set to reach the lower to middle 50's.
Cloud cover will remain for portions of the afternoon before even the clouds part ways with the area as sunshine is expected to return for Wednesday.
Wednesday & beyond:
Mostly sunny skies will take over for the middle of our week. Temperatures will be back into the lower 60's as conditions remain calm.
Chances for rain return into Thursday and may even spill over into early Friday morning. Temperature will go from upper 50's to low 60's until we get into the weekend.
Sunshine is set to return for most of Mother's Day weekend as are the 70's! Saturday will reach the middle 60's with the lower 70's making an appearance for Sunday.
Next week is trending to be above average with consistent middle to possibly upper 70's returning for the extended forecast. The 8-14 day outlook shows all of Illinois trending to be warmer for the middle of May.