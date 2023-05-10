 Skip to main content
A preview of summer slides in before a few storms

  • Updated
  • 0

Sunny and warm weather hangs around for one more day

We get a well-rounded glimpse of summer conditions with more heat and more storms in the coming days.

2 panels with big icons.png

First up: more summer heat. Temperatures climb a little further and get into the low 80s for most spots Thursday. Conditions otherwise don't change, as we'll continue to see a bright sunny sky and a light southeast breeze.

Things change by Friday. Showers and storms are likely for most of the day, though there should be a couple breaks in the action.

2 panels with big icons2.png

A 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather is in play, mainly for heavy to flooding rainfall. Stay weather aware as you make your Friday plans. Temperatures remain warm and in the 70s despite the clouds and showers.

WREX clouds.png

Saturday starts out dry, then has a chance for storms to return in the afternoon. Temperatures also try to return to the 80s. For Mother's Day, plan on occasional rain showers and temperatures dropping to the 60s.

We warm back up and dry out for the majority of next week.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

