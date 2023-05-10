A preview of summer slides in before a few storms

We get a well-rounded glimpse of summer conditions with more heat and more storms in the coming days.
First up: more summer heat. Temperatures climb a little further and get into the low 80s for most spots Thursday. Conditions otherwise don't change, as we'll continue to see a bright sunny sky and a light southeast breeze.
Things change by Friday. Showers and storms are likely for most of the day, though there should be a couple breaks in the action.
A 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather is in play, mainly for heavy to flooding rainfall. Stay weather aware as you make your Friday plans. Temperatures remain warm and in the 70s despite the clouds and showers.
Saturday starts out dry, then has a chance for storms to return in the afternoon. Temperatures also try to return to the 80s. For Mother's Day, plan on occasional rain showers and temperatures dropping to the 60s.
We warm back up and dry out for the majority of next week.