A preview of summer heat comes this week

The weather warms to near record territory for a few days this week, giving us a preview of typical June weather. Typical April weather returns by the end of the week with rain and storms potentially on the way.
Through Friday, it's all about the sunshine and warmth. A Rex block pattern settles in, locking the heat into the area thanks to a meandering jet stream.
Temperatures jump to the middle 70s Tuesday afternoon, with a light breeze from the southwest.
By Wednesday, we may hit our first day in the 80s of the year. The heat gets us the closest to breaking the daily high for that day. At night, temperatures stay in the 50s, giving us a warm yet comfortable night.
The warm, dry, and breezy weather, especially on Wednesday, creates an elevated fire risk. Fires can start, spread, and get out of control quickly in these conditions. Be very careful with sparks, open flames, and brush burning this week.
The heat relaxes a little Thursday and Friday. Both days remain mainly sunny with highs in the middle to upper 70s.
Changes in the warm and sunny pattern come this weekend. Scattered showers and storms are possible both Saturday and Sunday. It's too early to say if severe weather is possible. Temperatures barely hold onto the 70s Saturday, then drop to the 50s for Sunday.
We'll stay cooler in the long-range forecast, but within the usual for this time of year. 50s and 60s are likely for temperatures next week.