A preview of March weather lasts all week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures remain mild into next week, setting us up for rain more than snow at times.
A little drizzly weather works in tonight, in fact. We'll see the light rain arrive by the end of the evening, then stick around through 2 am.
The showers should be gone by sunrise leaving us dry for Tuesday. Temperatures remain warm enough that the drizzle does not freeze. In fact, we jump into the middle 40s at times overnight.
Tuesday starts cloudy then turns mostly sunny by the afternoon. Temperatures cool to the upper 30s, with breezy west winds rounding out conditions.
The weather remains quiet and mild on Wednesday with highs in the 40s.
By Wednesday night, however, showers are back. They start as rain and continue through Thursday morning. We may see some soaking rainfall at times.
By Thursday afternoon, some snow may mix in. We'll keep you up to speed if we see any accumulation.
The end of the week and start of the weekend cool to the middle 30s under mainly cloudy skies. We look to jump back into the 40s by Sunday, then the 50s could be possible nex week.