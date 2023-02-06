 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A preview of March weather lasts all week

  • 0

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures remain mild into next week, setting us up for rain more than snow at times.

A little drizzly weather works in tonight, in fact. We'll see the light rain arrive by the end of the evening, then stick around through 2 am.

2 panels with big icons.png

The showers should be gone by sunrise leaving us dry for Tuesday. Temperatures remain warm enough that the drizzle does not freeze. In fact, we jump into the middle 40s at times overnight.

Tuesday starts cloudy then turns mostly sunny by the afternoon. Temperatures cool to the upper 30s, with breezy west winds rounding out conditions.

The weather remains quiet and mild on Wednesday with highs in the 40s.

2 panels with big icons1.png

By Wednesday night, however, showers are back. They start as rain and continue through Thursday morning. We may see some soaking rainfall at times.

Euro short range.png

By Thursday afternoon, some snow may mix in. We'll keep you up to speed if we see any accumulation.

Meteorgram 5-DAY FORECAST.png

The end of the week and start of the weekend cool to the middle 30s under mainly cloudy skies. We look to jump back into the 40s by Sunday, then the 50s could be possible nex week.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist from the Americal Meteorological Society, and his work has earned numerous awards including 3 regional Emmy awards.

Recommended for you