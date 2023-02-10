A preview of March takes us into next week

Sunshine and a warming pattern set us up for a lot of March-like weather into next week. It may take another 5 days or so before conditions feel like February again.
Saturday starts chilly with wind chills near the single digits but warms quickly thanks to southerly winds and a bright sunny sky. Look for temperatures to warm into the low 40s.
Sunday remains sunny and quiet with highs hitting the middle 40s. Copy and paste that kind of weather and you have Monday's forecast.
After 3 days of mild and sunny weather in a row, we see a switch up for Tuesday. Scattered rain showers slide in by Tuesday afternoon and stick around into the evening. Temperatures stay in the middle 40s but keep the soggy weather in mind as you make any Valentine's Day plans.
Wednesday may hit the low 50s, providing some of the warmest weather since December. The day is dry and mostly cloudy, then a rain/snow mix returns on Thursday. Stay tuned for updates on any snow accumulation. We briefly dip into the 20s late next week.