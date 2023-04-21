A pleasant spring day is ahead for the day, cooler and showery conditions return for the weekend

Calm and cool conditions settle in across the Stateline after yesterday's storms. Cooler conditions continue into the weekend and the week ahead.
Waking up this morning, it may be a little brisk as temperatures are in the upper 30s to low 40s with a few clouds in the sky. We gradually clear out throughout the day and stay dry however breezy southwesterly winds will be felt off and on all day, as winds will occasionally gust between 30 and 35 mph. High temperatures in the afternoon are expected to reach just above 60.
We drastically cool down for the weekend, early tomorrow morning some locations could potentially be below freezing!
Saturday morning stays dry however as we head towards the late morning to early afternoon spotty showers are possible. The precipitation will stay mostly rain but could mix with some snow due to very cold temperatures just above the surface.
Daytime high temperatures for Saturday rise into the 40s during the day dropping back into the upper 20s to low 30s. A few areas could see a hard freeze so make sure to cover plants or take them inside if possible.
Some sunshine returns on Sunday as temperatures remain in the upper 40s, overnight another chance to see below freezing temperatures return.
Heading into next week temperatures will gradually warm back up however we still will remain about 5 to 10 degrees below average for late April.