A mixed bag of weather, stormy Sunday leads to a warm start to the week ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a round of showers overnight we see a dry start to the day ahead. Stay weather aware as there is a chance for some strong to severe weather into this evening.
Sunny Start:
After another partially soggy Saturday, a few isolated showers could linger into this morning. They quickly wrap up and leave us with sunny skies and warm temperatures. We start in the mid to upper 60's for the morning hours before warming into the low 80's.
Depending on how much sun we get will determine the severity of the storms that will impact the overnight hours. A cold front approaching from the west will start to cross into the Stateline, bringing with it the chance for strong wind, heavy rain, and hail.
Turning Stormy:
Showers and thunderstorms start moving in between 5 p.m. to at least midnight tomorrow but could linger into the early morning hours of Monday the rain stops before sunrise Monday so expect to see a wet road for the morning commute.
Because of the potential for strong winds and hail, part of the Stateline is under a level one on a scale of one to five for severe weather today. This could change as the day goes on. Most of the severe weather will remain to the south along I-80. Meanwhile the counties closer to the IL/WI border remains quiet with hit or miss showers.
Final taste of summer:
Now that it is almost the middle of September, it's time to start thinking about fall weather! However, summer doesn't want to give up just yet! To start the week temperatures, keep trending upward into the upper 80's. Dew points will also be in the upper 60's to low 70's making it feel rather sticky icky for a few days.
Our weather pattern flips on Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning as a cold front moves in. As with most cold fronts, this one comes with increasing cloud cover, chance of rain and even thunderstorms.
On the other side of this front, cooler crisp air moves in giving us a true feeling of fall with temperatures in the low to mid 60's for the day dropping into the low 50's for the overnight hours.