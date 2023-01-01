A mild start to 2023 is ahead before widespread rain takes over

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a showery overnight Sunday remains quiet and dry. As we start the first week of 2023, heavy rain and warm temperatures are ahead.
Waking up this morning there could be some pockets of dense fog. If you have any morning errands to run, use caution if you come across pockets of fog. Temperatures waking up will be in the low to mid 30's gradually warming into the low to mid 40's. Overall, the first day of 2023 remains quiet and dry.
Temperatures continue their upward climb as the first full week of 2023 begins. Rain holds off until Monday night, skies remain cloudy and temperatures warm into the mid to upper 40's. Monday night into Tuesday morning heavy soaking rainfall moves in. There could be a rumble or two of thunder overnight as well.
Warm temperatures continue into Tuesday as temperatures reach the mid to upper 50's, which is flirting with record territory. As the day goes on, temperatures tumble back into the more seasonable range.
For the middle of the week onward winter returns, temperatures remain in the upper 20's to low 30's with some chances for snow showers as we get towards the end of the week and into the weekend.