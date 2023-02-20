A midweek wintry mix may lead to an icy mess

A mix of rain, freezing rain, and sleet could lead to icy roads and isolated power outages by Thursday morning. This wintry mess is followed by windy and colder weather to round out the week.
Leading up to the midweek mess, the weather turns colder and blustery. A cold front sweeps through by Tuesday morning, kicking up the winds and dropping temperatures. Northwest winds gust to near 40 mph overnight, then drop to 30 mph or lighter by Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures fall to the low 30s for highs. The weather remains dry yet cloudy.
The midweek storm brings rain, sleet, and freezing rain, with a few snowflakes thrown in for good measure. Any changes to the storm's path could great big changes in the precipitation type for us. Stay tuned through the week for updates.
The most likely picture, for now, shows mainly rain mixed with snow and sleet at times Wednesday morning. By Wednesday evening, the rain switches to mostly freezing rain and sleet, especially near and north of US 20. This could lead to icy roads and sidewalks and difficult travel. The freezing rain keeps going through Wednesday night, so the Thursday morning commute could be rough too. Sporadic power outages are possible.
After the icy showers leave Thursday morning, stronger wind gusts up to 40 mph kick in. These could keep the power outage threat going, since the winds add stress to the iced power lines. Be ready for an outage by checking your supplies and charging up your devices ahead of time.
By the end of the week, quiet and chilly weather settles in for Friday. Temperatures fall to the low 20s for highs, just like last week.