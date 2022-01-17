A majority of the week stays quiet with a cold blast expected by midweek

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We kick off a new week with quiet and cool conditions ahead of a cold blast expected by the middle of the week.
First half:
With some snow seen over the weekend, this week is trending to be a quiet but cold week.
Starting with Monday, temperatures this morning sit within the middle 20's as we'll warm into the upper 20's by the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies will take over today as conditions stay dry.
Winds may be slightly breezy, with gusts up to 25 miles per hour at times. As we head into the overnight hours, winds will settle as temperatures drop into the upper teens.
Tuesday will see even more cloud cover build in as cloudy skies are expected. Tomorrow will also be the warmest day of the week as forecast highs are set to reach the upper 30's.
Cold, arctic air will slowly start to spill in overnight as we head into Wednesday. By the middle of the week, temperatures take a sharp drop by only reaching the teens during the day.
With the colder temperatures, sunshine will return to the Stateline for the last few days of the week, hopefully bringing some relief from the frigid cold.
End of the week:
With a chilly but bearable start to the week, the last few days of this week will bring back harsh cold conditions.
Temperatures Wednesday will only reach the middle teens as wind chills will already be falling below zero during the morning hours.
Wednesday night into Thursday morning will bring some of the coldest air seen this week. Temperatures are likely to fall below zero. Wind chills are also expected to drop 10 to 20 degrees below zero.
Forecast highs for Thursday will struggle to climb out of the single digits with the teens returning for Friday.
With only little improvement expected for Saturday with the 20's expected, we fall right back to the teens for the extended forecast.