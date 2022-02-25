A long sunny and mild stretch starts this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We may not see any wet weather for a solid week as a quiet and increasingly warmer pattern sets up to take us into March.
Friday provided a lot of sunshine, but temperatures haven't responded just yet to the added energy. Look for lows in the teens overnight, with wind chills in the single digits.
There is a slight chance for isolated flurries this evening and early overnight under some passing clouds. The flurries will not result in any accumulation if they cross your path.
After a brisk start, Saturday brings in a little more warmth. Temperatures inch above freezing by a couple degrees in the afternoon. Breezy southwest winds, however, get a little blustery by Saturday afternoon and keep the wind chills in the 20s.
We feel the full effect of the slightly warmer air on Sunday. Just like Saturday, we'll see a sunny sky and highs in the middle to upper 30s. The difference, however, is calmer winds and not as much wind chill.
The Stateline gets into the mild weather next week. Temperatures hit the low 40s for the last day of February on Monday. We'll see the 40s for several days in a row after that.
The sunny weather goes away by Tuesday thanks to increasing clouds, but that shouldn't hold the milder weather back. We also see the weather remain dry and quiet despite the added clouds.
There is a chance for showers by Friday, but right now it's only a chance. The chances increase by Friday night, so keep an eye out for wet weather by the end of next week.