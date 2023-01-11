A hint of winter in the air late this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures get a little closer to our usual January levels at the tail end of the week. Overall, don't look for true winter weather for a while longer.
Cooler air slowly moves in Thursday, dropping temperatures down into the upper 30s. For reference, we are usually in the upper 20s around this time of year. The sky remains cloudy yet dry through the day.
By Thursday night, another hint of winter arrives. Scattered flurries are possible through Friday morning, resulting in a couple tenths of an inch of accumulation. The light amounts likely won't slow you down Friday morning but watch for slick spots just in case. Friday may feel like January again with highs in the low 30s.
This weekend gets back to feeling like March again. Temperatures are close to the 40s on Saturday, while sunshine may return for the start of the weekend. Sunday warms back into the 40s but stays cloudy.
Next week has more of the same: spring-like temperatures with chances for rain instead of snow. Monday may be soggy with rain, while temperatures get close to 50 degrees. We stay at or above freezing for most of next week.