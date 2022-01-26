A frigid Wednesday leads to momentary relief for Thursday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The coldest temperatures of the season have joined us for today ahead of brief relief arriving tomorrow.
Harsh cold:
Wednesday features some of the coldest conditions we have seen so far during this winter season. Temperatures early have dropped into the negative teens with wind chills not far behind also being well below zero. All of northern Illinois is still under a Wind Chill Advisory until noon with harsh cold expected for the first half of our day.
The afternoon will bring some relief with temperatures climbing into the lower teens as wind chills also warm out of the negatives by tonight. Overnight lows will only fall into the upper single digits before we continue to warm throughout the night. Winds may get slightly breezy as well, with gusts up to 25 miles per hour.
Sunny skies have locked in with dry conditions expected for the middle of our week. Some cloud cover will slowly build in tonight as a chance for flurries comes in for tomorrow.
Thursday will not only bring a chance for flurries tomorrow but some momentary relief from the harsh cold as well.
End of week:
Thursday will bring the area some relief before temperatures take a dip once again for Friday. Forecast highs tomorrow are expected to climb into the lower 30's as wind chill will also be well above zero for a pleasant change. These conditions don't last long with a cold front expected to drop temperatures once again into Friday.
Along with some relief, Thursday will also bring a slight chance for flurries. Some scattered flurries may be seen tomorrow during the afternoon, but most areas will stay dry with mostly cloudy skies.
A cold front will sweep through the area Thursday into Friday helping drop the temperatures once again. Friday's high is expected to only climb into the teens with overnight lows falling below zero for another bitter cold night.
For the weekend, sunshine will stick around as temperatures slowly start to climb through the 20's with the 30's expected to make a return into the start of the new week.