A foggy start to the week ahead as rain moves in

ROCKFORD (WREX) — 2023 is off to a foggy start. Fog continues to rule the forecast for the day, warmer weather is ahead before we drop back into the freezer for the rest of the week.
The dense fog advisory has expired, however there are still some pockets of dense fog so give yourself plenty of time to head into work if you are heading into the office today.
Waking up this morning temperatures are a little chilly, there could be a few slick spots on untreated roads and sidewalks so use caution. Temperatures warm into the upper 30’s to low 40’s for the day today with clouds and fog continuing throughout the day.
Keep the umbrella handy as there could be a few isolated sprinkles into the afternoon hours ahead of the main rain event. Widespread rain moves in for Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Rain could be heavy at times with a rumble or two of thunder overnight tonight. Rainfall amounts remain in the 0.5" to 1" area with a few higher amounts possible.
Rain wraps up early Tuesday morning leaving Tuesday with partly sunny skies. Temperatures could reach record levels for the day in the upper 50's to low 60's. As Tuesday comes to a close, temperatures tumble back to January standards.
By mid-week temperatures remain in the low to mid 30's with cloudy skies and a chance for snow showers Wednesday into Wednesday night, accumulations remain light in nature, some areas could see a light coating.