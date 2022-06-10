A few chances for rain return before temperatures soar

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Chances for rain return for the next few days before temperatures jump into the 90's.
Next few chances:
Friday is off to a dry start as some cloud cover slowly moves in. Mostly cloudy skies will take over for a majority of the day as scattered showers move in.
Temperatures today will only climb into the lower 70's for a cooler day. Some light showers, perhaps just a drizzle may be noticed early. A better chance for scattered rain will join us into the afternoon. If you are heading out to City Market later today, grab an umbrella.
There is a low chance for a thunderstorm to develop within some of the showers. Most of the activity will dry out by the late evening as we'll see mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions into the overnight hours.
Weekend:
Temperatures will climb into the upper 70's, low 80's for some warmer conditions to arrive for the weekend. Chances for rain will also linger.
Most of Saturday will remain dry with chances for rain return into the latter half of the afternoon. The best chance for showers and even thunderstorms to arrive will come Saturday night.
This activity will spill over into early Sunday. The end of the weekend will also see some dry time. The entire weekend will not be a washout.
Heating up:
After the weekend, we kick off a very hot pattern with temperatures soaring into the 90's.
Monday will see forecast highs into the upper 80's with a low chance for rain. Starting Tuesday, we jump into the 90's. Middle to upper 90's are expected for Tuesday with dew points into the 70's.
Heat indices will climb into the lower 100's as the heat will stick around through a majority of next week.