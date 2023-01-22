A dry start to the week ahead before more snow comes in

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A dry and quiet start of the week is ahead before we shift gears to a more active and unsettled end of the week.
Most of the Stateline woke up with about an inch of snow from the system that passed overnight. Conditions remained cloudy throughout the rest of the day today with a few flakes flying into the evening hours. Temperatures tonight sit in the low 20's.
The start of the week remains cloudy and dry, the Stateline could see a sunny start to the day tomorrow but by the afternoon clouds return. Clouds stick around for Tuesday ahead of our next weather system. Temperatures for both Monday and Tuesday stay in the low to mid 30's.
Our next system sweeps through Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing with it the chance for some accumulating snow showers. This is still quite a bit away so keep monitoring the forecast for a more accurate forecast.
The active and cool weather pattern looks to stick with us into the beginning of February.