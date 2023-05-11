A conference that brought together entrepreneurs and creators across the area

Rockford, Il. — The second annual Accelerating Creatives & Entrepreneurs (ACE) Conference and Expo happened most of the day today and brought together entrepreneurs across the region.
The conference helped provide entrepreneurs the resources and information to them and show individuals first hand experiences and knowledge so that their business can grow.
Spitty Tata, program director for Transform Rockford said that entrepreneurship is good for a vibrant city, "we feel that Rockford and the region has all the resources for all kinds of entrepreneurs to be successful. "
Tata continues to say that the idea of ACE is to bring these organizations together so they can actually help people understand that everyone can understand that the system is very strong for entrepreneurs.
Last year the conference was completely virtual and attendees said that it was difficult so the fact that this year it was in person helped organizers and attendees altogether.
This year ACE saw about 50 attendees in total and hopes to grow their attendance list each and every year.