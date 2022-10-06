A cold front brings rain along with very chilly temperatures

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures will climb into the lower 70's before a cold front brings rain and a drastic drop in temperatures.
Early this morning, temperatures have only dropped into the 50's for a slightly warmer start. Some sunshine might be noticed early as more cloud cover will build in throughout the morning ahead of today's rain chance.
Scattered showers will move through after 1 p.m. and exit into the early evening before 5 p.m. We'll see partly cloudy skies left behind.
Temperatures will climb into the lower 70's into the early afternoon but as a strong cold front moves through, temperatures will start to drop. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 30's for a very chilly night and start to our Friday.
Friday's afternoon highs will only reach the lower 50's for a cool day as overnight lows are set to drop below freezing into the lower 30's. Widespread frost is likely, we may even see our first freeze of the season.
With a cold start to our Saturday, forecast highs will reach the upper 50's as temperatures will climb each day moving through the weekend and next week with the 70's returning by next Tuesday. Dry conditions will also settle in after today's rain chance with sunshine to take over.