A cold Friday night leads to a warmer weekend

Sunshine and cold temperatures take over before mild conditions return through the weekend along with some cloud cover.
The rest of the night will slowly climb through the 20's as we'll see much warmer temperatures into the weekend. Afternoon highs tomorrow will climb into the lower 40's as cloud cover slowly starts to move in.
As mostly cloudy skies take over, the weekend remains dry with another mild day expected into Sunday. Temperatures will climb a few degrees higher into the middle 40's.
Next week will see upper 30's, if not lower 40's as another chance for active weather returns. A rain and snow mix and or snow showers may reach us into late Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday also features a chance for a wintry mix.
Stay tuned to the forecast for more and have a great weekend!