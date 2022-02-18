 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds gusting to 45 mph expected this afternoon
then turning northwest this evening behind a cold front.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Ogle Counties.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers or squalls may accompany the
highest gusts along the cold front this evening with bursts of
heavy snow and sudden visibility reductions possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

A cold but sunny start will lead to a windy evening with another chance for snow

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A cold but sunny start to our Friday will lead to a windy afternoon with another chance for snow. 

Busy Friday: 

Early this morning, temperatures sit within the single digits as wind chills have even dropped a few degrees below zero for some. We'll see lots of sunshine today as temperatures will climb into the middle 30's this afternoon. 

Along with slightly warmer temperatures, windy conditions will set in with winds gusting up to 40 miles per hour. Counties furthest north will see a Wind Advisory go into effect this afternoon at 2 p.m. until 3 a.m. Saturday.

Winds will gust from the southwest to then change direction out of the northwest into tonight with the passage of a cold front. Wind gusts will reach up to 45 miles per hour and may even be stronger at times into tonight.

These windy conditions are takes to the passage of a strong artic front that will also bring a line of snow showers through the Stateline this evening. Snow is expected to begin after 5 p.m. Some showers may be heavy at times, leading to briefly limiting visibility especially with the windy conditions. The snow showers will quickly exit northern Illinois by 9 p.m. 

We'll stay into tonight but still windy. Temperatures will drop back into the single digits as wind chills fall below zero into Saturday. Wind chills may be near -10 degrees. 

Weekend:

This weekend will stay dry with a pleasant temperature swing. Saturday will see temperatures only reach into the middle 20's as wind chills stay within the single digits. Breezy winds will be notice as we stay dry. Overnight lows will drop to the lower 20's before a major jump into Sunday.

The end of our weekend will have temperatures soar into the lower 50's with sunshine still dominating. Windy conditions will also remain with gusts up to 35 miles per hour before another system reaches into Monday kicking off an active week. 

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

