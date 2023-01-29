A cold but dry start to the week ahead.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Our active weather pattern shifts to a relatively quiet and cold one for the week ahead.
As we head into the evening hours, clouds remain in the forecast, and the chance for some isolated flurries staying to the south of us along I-88.
These flurries could cause some slick spots on the roadways into tomorrow morning so use caution if you have any plans later tonight and as you head out the door tomorrow morning.
Colder temperatures move into the area tonight and will continue into mid-week. Expect temperatures tonight to be in the single digits to low teens with wind chills in the single digits below zero.
Breezy northwesterly winds continue into the beginning week setting the stage for a very cold start of the week. Monday daytime high temperatures struggle to reach into the teens with wind chill values in the single digits below zero again. The day starts cloudy but then gradually begins to clear out.
Monday night into Tuesday will be the coldest air we have seen since the holiday season. Monday night lows will sit below zero with wind chill values close to twenty degrees below zero! Brr! With these colder days approaching, remember to bundle up if spending time outdoors. Hats, mittens, gloves, and scarves as well as a heavier jacket are all recommended!
Heading into mid-week, temperatures begin to climb back closer to seasonable with both Wednesday's and Thursday's highs sitting in the mid 20's Sunny and seasonable conditions continue into the end of the week and the beginning of next week!