A chilly night is ahead as the region sees its first potential frost!

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Stateline sees its first freeze and frost of the season tonight; cooler conditions continue tomorrow before we warm back up for next week.
The evening ahead:
This afternoon was a brisk one with plenty of sunshine however that sun provided little warmth as temperatures stayed in the low to mid 50's with breezy northerly winds.
A high-pressure system settles into the area tonight making for a calm, clear and chilly night with temperatures dropping into the lower 30's, a few of the valleys might see temperatures a little lower than that in the upper 20's.
All of these conditions are why there is a freeze watch in place tonight into tomorrow morning.
The weekend ahead:
After a very chilly night, temperatures for Saturday start in the low 30s and gradually warm into the upper 50's with plentiful sunshine. The northerly winds shift to the west which will usher in warmer temperatures for the week ahead.
Overnight Saturday expect similar conditions to today but not as cool. Temperatures drop into the upper 30s overnight and remain cool for the start of Sunday. Sunday will see similar conditions with sunny skies and warmer temperatures in the low to mid 60's.
The week ahead:
The weather pattern stays dry and sunny as we start the week ahead, expect gradual warming into the upper 60s to low 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday.
Showers return as well as another cold front sweeps through and drops temperatures for the end of next week.