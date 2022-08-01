A calm start to August leads to heat and storms returning

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Gorgeous weather kicks off the month of August before hot temperatures and potentially stronger storms return.
Heating up:
Monday starts off with warm temperatures as we'll climb into the middle 80's by the afternoon. Some cloud cover will linger throughout the day as we'll see glimpses of sunshine.
As we get closer to the middle of the week, temperatures will warm each day. Tuesday will bring us into the upper 80's with heat index values in the lower 90's.
Wednesday will be the hottest day as a warm front will bring us lower 90's and dew points in the 70's. As a result, heat index values will reach the triple digits. Be sure to practice heat safety and take it easy if you plan to be outdoors.
These hot temperatures will also be accompanied by chances for showers and storms, some may be severe.
Stronger storms:
With dry conditions expected today, Tuesday brings our next chance for rain. Portions of the area is under a 1 out for 5 for severe potential. We may see an isolated stronger storm but most of the day is expected to stay dry.
If any storms do become severe, damaging winds and hail will be the biggest concern.
Wednesday brings another chance for showers and storms to move through during the afternoon and evening. Our entire area is under a 1 out of 5 for another day in a row.
Stay tuned to the forecast as details will become clearer.