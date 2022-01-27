ROCKFORD (WREX) — Thursday features a break from the bitter cold conditions before temperatures drop once again overnight.
The cold returns:
We kick off Thursday morning with temperatures nearly 40 degrees warmer compared to temperatures seen 24 hours ago. We will continue to warm throughout the morning as forecast highs are expected to just barely get into the lower 30's.
Mostly cloudy skies will be noticed through the first half of our day as cloud cover will build in more by the afternoon. Chances for isolated flurries also join us into the afternoon. We won't see any accumulations, just some flying flakes.
With a cold front coming through later today, temperatures will begin to drop into the lower single digits with wind chills also dropping a few degrees below zero. Wind chills will stay int the negative single digits through the day tomorrow as forecast highs will climb into the middle teens.
Sunshine will return tomorrow and dominate through much of the weekend as we stay dry until next week's active pattern.
Weekend and beyond:
The weekend brings temperatures through the 20's before we warm even more into next week. Saturday's highs will climb into the lower 20's as conditions stay dry with sunny skies.
Sunday will feature slightly warmer temperatures with the upper 20's as slightly more cloud cover builds in. The start of the next week will bring back the 30's to the Stateline before an active and even warmer pattern arrives.
Highs on Tuesday will get close to breaking 40 degrees as rain showers may push through the area before transitioning to snow into Wednesday.