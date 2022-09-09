A beautiful end to the week, before showers return to the forecast.

Friday has shaped up to be a beautiful day with sunny skies, temperatures in the upper 70's to low 80's, and a breezy southerly wind. Overall, a great end to the week.
If you are heading out to City Market or any football games tonight, you might want to grab a light jacket as temperatures drop back into the upper 50's with clear skies and light winds.
Similar weather is ahead for Saturday as we start dry with sunshine and temperatures in the low 80's with a touch of humidity in the air. If you have any outdoor activities or want to do yard work, get out and get it done in the morning to early afternoon as scattered showers are possible late afternoon into the evening.
Late Saturday night showers move into the northwest filling into the rest of the Stateline for the overnight hours into the day for Sunday. Temperatures remain in the mid to upper 50's for Saturday night.
Showers last all day for Sunday, bringing with it the chance for a few thunderstorms and heavy rain for the Wisconsin Illinois border.
There is a chance for showers to wrap up early Sunday evening however rain continues into early Monday morning. Because of the cloudy skies and rain showers, temperatures struggle to warm for both Sunday and Monday. Both days, reach the low to mid 60's.
Most of the rain will exit on Monday leaving us with dry and warmer conditions for the rest of next week. We start Tuesday in the low 70's warming back into the 80's by the end of next week.