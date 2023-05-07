A 15-year-old DeKalb girl has been found dead, one day after family reported her missing

DEKALB, IL — According to Shaw Local News, A 15-year-old girl that was reported missing by her family was found dead Sunday.
Police are now investigating the teenager’s death as a homicide, authorities say.
An adult man has been arrested in the teenager’s death, but no charges have yet announced, said DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd.
The DeKalb Police Department released a statement Sunday that said the family reported the 15-year-old girl missing on Saturday.
The family told police they hadn’t seen the teenager since the evening of May 4.
Phone records show that the teenager had been at an address in the 500 block of College Avenue in DeKalb on May 4, police say.
According to the release, during the investigation, DeKalb police found the missing teenager’s body on Sunday afternoon in the 500 block of College Avenue.
Using search warrants, police reportedly searched a nearby residence and arrested a man in connection to the girl’s death.
No details on charges or identity of the suspect have been released as of 6:30 p.m. Sunday, though DeKalb police said the suspect is in police custody.
The suspect reportedly knew the victim, who also has not been identified.
According to DeKalb police, formal charges are pending against the suspect.
“There is no threat to the general public in this case,” DeKalb police wrote. “The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes available.”