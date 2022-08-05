 Skip to main content
9th Street Reconstruction in Rockford

  Updated
  • 0
Road Work Generic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Drivers are encouraged to use caution and possibly seek alternate routes as the City of Rockford will start the reconstruction of 9th Street from Sandy Hollow to Brooke Road next week.

The project will include the removal and replacement of the road subgrade and surface complete with new storm sewer, curbing, gutter and sidewalks. 

The driving public is to use extreme caution when near work zone. Proper traffic controls will be in place, however drivers should expect delays if heading towards the work zone

The project should be complete in October 28, 2022. Any questions or concerns should contact Marty Ruvolo, Sr. Project Manager at (779)-348-7632

