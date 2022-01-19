815 Outside getting people outside in the winter weather

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Anyone can get out in the elements for the chance to win some prizes in the Rockford area.
The 815 Outside Choose Your Own Winter Adventure challenge has been getting people outside and active during the winter months.
815 Outside is a partnership between the Rockford Park District, and numerous other nature centers in Winnebago County beginning in 2019 to better utilize more than 20,000 acres of green space in the county.
Organizers of this year's winter challenge say getting outside in the colder months is good for your body.
"It's a great time to try and encourage people to get outside," says Samantha Crooks, Communications Coordinator for the Forest Preserves of Winnebago County. "We're so used to, when it gets really cold, to staying inside but it's good to bundle up and get that exercise. There are so many health benefits to going outside in the winter, you need to be breathing in the fresh air and exploring everything around you."
"Even just sunny days for people that have issues with Seasonal Affective Disorder, getting sunshine and vitamin D in the winter can be a challenge for some folks," says Ann Wasser, Director at the Severson Dells Nature Center. "If you can give yourself even 15 or 20 minutes outside on a sunny day helps with that."
Those who participate in the challenge can compete in seven different lists: Caring for Nature, Winter Sports, Explore, Outdoor Activities, Get Creative, Community and Activities for Kids (ages 13 and under).
Anyone who completes one of the lists will get an "815 Outside" pin and anyone who completes in three lists will get a limited-edition "Winter Adventurer" pin.
If you complete four of the lists, you will be entered into a raffle to win one of four grand prizes.
It's not too late to get in on the fun, the challenge officially ends on February 28. You can sign up on their website to get started.