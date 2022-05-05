$800,000 awarded to Illinois community health centers

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) announced today that $800,000 of federal funding has been awarded to Illinois community health centers.
The funding will go towards school-based services in the Chicagoland area, Rockford, and Southern Illinois
“By expanding federal support for school-based health centers, more young people and their families will be able to access care, which will reduce health disparities and improve student well-being,” said Senator Durbin.
“Senator Duckworth and I will continue to strongly support these health centers and improve access to affordable health care throughout Illinois.”
The Health Resources and Services Administration awarded each of the following health centers with $200,000 to support their school-based service sites:
Crusaders Community Health, which operates health centers located within Rockford’s Auburn High School and South Beloit High School and Junior High School in South Beloit.
Primecare Community Health, Inc operates the Hamlin Health Center within the Marine Leadership Academy in Chicago.
Pillars Community Health operates Family Health Center, located at Willowbrook’s Anne M. Jeans Elementary School.
Shawnee Health Service and Development Corporation, which operates Terrier Care Health Center, located within Carbondale Community High School and Marion Wellness Center, located within Marion High School.