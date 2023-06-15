 Skip to main content
75-year-old Durand man identified, dies after head-on collision in Rockton

ROCKTON — Winnebago County Police confirm one person is dead and another was went to the hospital after a head-on collision. 

On Wednesday, June 14 around 8:25 p.m., Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputies and personnel from the Rockton Fire Department responded to the 5300 block of Freeport Road for reports of a head-on car crash.

During the investigation, deputies were able to determine that the driver and sole occupant of the Ford F150 involved in the crash, was a 45-year-old man from Rockton.

The man was traveling eastbound on Freeport Road when he crossed the center line and collided with a Ford Escape SUV head-on, causing the SUV to catch fire.

The driver of the SUV, a 75-year-old man Durand resident Russell Moore, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger of the SUV was a 43-year-old woman from Durand who was taken to a local hospital, treated, and released.

The driver of the truck was still alive when police arrived and was flown to a hospital in Madison. 

At this time, police are investigating this case as a possible DUI. 

An autopsy performed Thursday is pending further study.

13 WREX is following this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

 
 

