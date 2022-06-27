 Skip to main content
$515,500 grant available to communities lacking wastewater collection, treatment systems

  • Updated
SPRINGFIELD -- The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency announced today that $515,500 in grant funding is going to assist communities lacking wastewater collection and treatment systems.

Communities receiving the funding either lack local revenue to invest in the maintenance of antiquated pipe systems or do not have the planning capacity to identify solutions.

“Since day one of my administration, I’ve been committed to the health, safety, and wellbeing of all Illinoisans,” said Governor JB Pritzker.

“It is unconscionable that—in the year 2022—there are still underserved neighborhoods throughout our state without access to up-to-date wastewater collection and treatment systems. Thanks to the EPA’s investment, our communities will get the resources they need and deserve to upgrade their water infrastructure—creating a cleaner, healthier, and better Illinois.”

"Communities that lack proper wastewater collection and treatment systems have a significant impact on the health and wellbeing of their residents as well as Illinois waterways," said Director Kim.

"Illinois EPA is excited to see more communities take advantage of this funding, which we will continue to make available to help identify solutions and plans to meet their needs and protect the health of our residents."

A list of grant recipients from the Unsewered Communities Planning Grant Program:

County

Recipient

Grant Amount

Champaign

Ludlow

$30,000

Pesotum

$25,000

Clay

Flora

$30,000

Effingham

Effingham Water Authority

$30,000

Teutopolis

$25,000

Fayette

Vandalia

$30,000

Ford

Piper City

$30,000

Jo Daviess

Elizabeth

$28,000

Kane

Burlington

$22,500

LaSalle

Dana

$30,000

Grand Ridge

$30,000

Troy Grove

$30,000

Livingston

Cullom

$30,000

Logan

Elkhart

$27,500

Madison

Williamson

$30,000

McLean

Danvers

$27,500

Stark

Toulon

$30,000

White

Carmi

$30,000

TOTAL

$515,500