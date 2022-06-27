$515,500 grant available to communities lacking wastewater collection, treatment systems

SPRINGFIELD -- The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency announced today that $515,500 in grant funding is going to assist communities lacking wastewater collection and treatment systems.
Communities receiving the funding either lack local revenue to invest in the maintenance of antiquated pipe systems or do not have the planning capacity to identify solutions.
“Since day one of my administration, I’ve been committed to the health, safety, and wellbeing of all Illinoisans,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
“It is unconscionable that—in the year 2022—there are still underserved neighborhoods throughout our state without access to up-to-date wastewater collection and treatment systems. Thanks to the EPA’s investment, our communities will get the resources they need and deserve to upgrade their water infrastructure—creating a cleaner, healthier, and better Illinois.”
"Communities that lack proper wastewater collection and treatment systems have a significant impact on the health and wellbeing of their residents as well as Illinois waterways," said Director Kim.
"Illinois EPA is excited to see more communities take advantage of this funding, which we will continue to make available to help identify solutions and plans to meet their needs and protect the health of our residents."
A list of grant recipients from the Unsewered Communities Planning Grant Program:
County
Recipient
Grant Amount
Champaign
Ludlow
$30,000
Pesotum
$25,000
Clay
Flora
$30,000
Effingham
Effingham Water Authority
$30,000
Teutopolis
$25,000
Fayette
Vandalia
$30,000
Ford
Piper City
$30,000
Jo Daviess
Elizabeth
$28,000
Kane
Burlington
$22,500
LaSalle
Dana
$30,000
Grand Ridge
$30,000
Troy Grove
$30,000
Livingston
Cullom
$30,000
Logan
Elkhart
$27,500
Madison
Williamson
$30,000
McLean
Danvers
$27,500
Stark
Toulon
$30,000
White
Carmi
$30,000
TOTAL
$515,500