50° weather may be out for a little while

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The typical fall chill may be out of the picture over the next week or so, to the point where the 70s may get mentioned heading into November.
We still have some cool evenings with this pattern. Temperatures overnight dip to near freezing, but we likely avoid frost thanks to some clouds building in.
A sunny sky returns Friday, setting us up for a day right around 60 degrees. If we miss the 60s, there are more chances ahead. Saturday and Sunday should move into the low 60s area wide.
The sunny stretch lingers into Saturday, then mainly cloudy weather comes back Sunday. There is a slight chance for rain Sunday evening. We get back to dry weather in time for Monday.
Halloween looks gorgeous with highs in the low to mid-60s, along with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. After a "treat" of a day, we cool to the 40s at night, which is not too cold for Halloween.
November brings in additional warmth. Under a sunny sky, temperatures trend toward the upper 60s to low 70s. This is all part of a warm start to the month, which may linger past the first weekend. The forecast looks to stay mainly dry during this warm spell too.