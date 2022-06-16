5 things to know about Old Settlers Days

You've got your carnival wristband and admission passes. Jordan Davis' songs have been on repeat in your car. You've secured a cowboy hat.
You're ready for Old Settlers Days!
Here's 5 things to know about the festival, happening June 16 through the 19 in Rockton, Illinois:
- The 4-day General Admission Passes are available online and at the festival gates for $10 each. The pass provides entry into all of the festival areas, except the Main Stage concerts, which require an upcharge. All sales final.
- Outside coolers, food, drink, water bottles, bicycles, skateboards, rollerblades, professional cameras or video recorders, weapons, or pets (except service dogs) will not be allowed onto the grounds of Old Settlers Days.
- Blankets are allowed, but are not to be used to "save" spots. Lawn chairs are also allowed, but in designated areas. The only place that they are allowed anywhere is in the Festival Stage area.
- The festival will go on rain or shine, hot or cold. There are no refunds on any unused concert, carnival, or beer tickets. If a concert is cancelled outright due to dangerous, life-threatening weather, the tickets may be used on another night.
- Carnival wristbands are good for only the day of purchase, and for the length of the advertised special. Usually 3 to 4 hours. Everyone who rides the carnival rides requires a ticket, even parents riding with their children. Before buying tickets for toddlers, please check height requirements for rides.
Have more questions? Visit the FAQ page on the Old Settlers Days website.