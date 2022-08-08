$5.5 million of Davis Park renovations one vote from becoming a reality

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A sweeping renovation from Davis Park nears full approval.
State lawmakers Steve Stadelman and Maurice West helped secure $3.1 million in combined funding, and the city will push $2.5 million more towards a fully realized makeover.
First would be demolishing the iconic, but long vacant Lorden Building.
From there, phase one of the renovations would starting including highlights like a skate park and splash pad.
The full project will include a stage for music acts, an urban beach and boat docks.
Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says the attractions will help the city play on its strengths.
"The Rock River is one of the best assets that we have, and we need to make sure there are community gathering spaces along the Rock River so people can come and enjoy the greatest asset that we have which is the Rock River," McNamara said.
McNamara couldn't give a specific time frame for the renovations to start, but said the city is ready to go after full approval from the council as early as August 15.