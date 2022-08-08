 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected Tuesday morning.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE
SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon to late Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 9.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Wednesday afternoon to a crest of 13.7 feet early
Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

$5.5 million of Davis Park renovations one vote from becoming a reality

  • Updated
  • 0
Davis Park Update

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A sweeping renovation from Davis Park nears full approval.

State lawmakers Steve Stadelman and Maurice West helped secure $3.1 million in combined funding, and the city will push $2.5 million more towards a fully realized makeover.

First would be demolishing the iconic, but long vacant Lorden Building.

From there, phase one of the renovations would starting including highlights like a skate park and splash pad.

The full project will include a stage for music acts, an urban beach and boat docks.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says the attractions will help the city play on its strengths.

"The Rock River is one of the best assets that we have, and we need to make sure there are community gathering spaces along the Rock River so people can come and enjoy the greatest asset that we have which is the Rock River," McNamara said.

McNamara couldn't give a specific time frame for the renovations to start, but said the city is ready to go after full approval from the council as early as August 15.

Investigative Reporter

William Ingalls is the Investigative Reporter at WREX. He joined the team in 2019 as a photographer after graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and English from Augustana College. William was born and raised in Rockford.

