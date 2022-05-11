$5,000 reward for Terry "Scooter Man" Jackson

MILWAUKEE – A $5,000 reward is being offered to the public for information leading to the arrest of Terry “Scooter Man” Jackson.
Jackson should be considered armed and dangerous.
Jackson is described as 41 years old, 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds.
He has a large, distinctive tattoo with scorpion and spider arms and block lettering on his throat.
Allegedly, Jackson shot and killed 30-year-old Brittany Booker of Racine on or about April 24.
In February, Jackson is also accused of attacking Booker and another woman with a hammer.
Terry “Scooter Man” Jackson has ties to Southeast Wisconsin, Northern Illinois, Northern Indiana, Arizona and Texas.
If a member of the public has any information on Jackson, they are requested to call the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Wisconsin at 414-297-3707 or the Racine Police Department at 262-939-2437.