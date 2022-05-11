 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Abnormally High Heat and Humidity for May Today...

Very warm temperatures will peak in the 89 to 93 degree range
this afternoon across inland areas of northern Illinois and
northwest Indiana. Combined with a humid air mass, heat index
readings will peak in the upper 90s with even a few locations
topping 100 degree heat index readings, especially in north
central Illinois. While there will be reprieve in lake adjacent
counties that will work its way further inland during the mid
afternoon, areas well inland will see no relief this afternoon.

This heat and humidity combined with light winds can catch folks
off guard especially this early in the season. Take extra
precautions today including for those partaking in after school
activities outside. Drink plenty of fluids and limit the time of
outdoor strenuous activity or exercise. If you must be outside
for a prolonged period of time today, wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing when possible and take frequent breaks.

$5,000 reward for Terry "Scooter Man" Jackson

  • Updated
Terry Jackson photo blur

MILWAUKEE – A $5,000 reward is being offered to the public for information leading to the arrest of Terry “Scooter Man” Jackson. 

Jackson should be considered armed and dangerous.  

Jackson is described as 41 years old, 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds.  

He has a large, distinctive tattoo with scorpion and spider arms and block lettering on his throat. 

Allegedly, Jackson shot and killed 30-year-old Brittany Booker of Racine on or about April 24.  

In February, Jackson is also accused of attacking Booker and another woman with a hammer.  

Terry “Scooter Man” Jackson has ties to Southeast Wisconsin, Northern Illinois, Northern Indiana, Arizona and Texas. 

If a member of the public has any information on Jackson, they are requested to call the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Wisconsin at 414-297-3707 or the Racine Police Department at 262-939-2437. 

