4th annual Pretzel City Winefest scheduled for May 21

FREEPORT -- The 4th Annual Pretzel City Winefest will be held Saturday, May 21 from 12 to 4 p.m. 

Tickets can be purchased for $25 online or on the Pretzel City Winefest Facebook page

After purchasing tickets, patrons can check in at Hilldale Deli, located at 30 West Stephenson Street, to receive a Winefest glass, lanyard, bag, and information packet with special offers from area businesses.

“We are excited to have Pretzel City Winefest back to Downtown Freeport," said Partnership Event Coordinator Katie Gentz.

"It is one of our favorite events to encourage shopping in our fabulous stores and enjoy a fun day with friends.” 