43-year-old man dies after crashing vehicle late Tuesday night

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A man is dead after crashing his vehicle at a prominent Rockford intersection Tuesday night.
Rockford police say officers responded to the crash around 10 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of E. State St. and Mulford.
Police initially said the victim, a 43-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash. However, police say the man later died from injuries sustained in the crash.
The man's name will be released once family is notified.
No additional details on the crash are available at this time.
The E. State St. and Mulford intersection will be controlled by a stop sign until the end of Thursday while crews make repair to a signal cabinet, officials say.