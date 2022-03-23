 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

Patchy dense fog with visibility of one quarter mile or less is
developing across portions of northern Illinois. The most favored
areas extend from Rockford to Ottawa east to western areas of
McHenry and Kane Counties. Areas near Rochelle and DeKalb were
seeing the most pronounced dense fog. Rain showers will move
through these areas during the 7 am hour  and may help visibility
improve once they pass. Motorists should slow down, increase
following distance and be prepared for sharp drops in visibility.

43-year-old man dies after crashing vehicle late Tuesday night

  • Updated
  • 0
Deadly-Crash-Generic-Web.jpg

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A man is dead after crashing his vehicle at a prominent Rockford intersection Tuesday night.

Rockford police say officers responded to the crash around 10 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of E. State St. and Mulford. 

Police initially said the victim, a 43-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash. However, police say the man later died from injuries sustained in the crash. 

The man's name will be released once family is notified.

No additional details on the crash are available at this time.

The E. State St. and Mulford intersection will be controlled by a stop sign until the end of Thursday while crews make repair to a signal cabinet, officials say.  

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University.

Recommended for you