4 suspects in reports of an aggravated discharge of firearm

By Andrew Carrigan

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- On Sunday, May 15 at approximately 9:15 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the 600 block of Pope Street on reports of an aggravated discharge of a firearm. 

Officers observed a vehicle leaving the area that was reported stolen out of Rockford.

When Rockford Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop near Kishwaukee Street and Harrison Avenue, the vehicle fled.

A short time later, the vehicle stopped and its four occupants fled on foot.

One of the suspects, a 13-year-old male, was detained near the vehicle.

The other three suspects, a 14-year-old male, a 15-year-old male, and 18-year old Rockford resident Marquell Sutton, were located a short time later and taken into custody.

The Rockford Police K-9 Unit was able to recover three loaded guns during the investigation.

After a review of the case, the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:

  • Marquell Sutton, 18, Rockford
    • Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm
    • Possession of a Firearm
    • Possession of a Defaced Firearm 
    • Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon
    • Resisting Police
    • Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle

  • Juvenile Male, 13, Rockford
    • Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm
    • Possession of a Firearm
    • Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon
    • Resisting Police
    • Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle

  • Juvenile Male, 14, Rockford
    • Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm
    • Possession of a Firearm
    • Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon
    • Resisting Police
    • Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle

  • Juvenile Male, 13, Rockford
    • Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm
    • Possession of a Firearm
    • Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon
    • Resisting Police
    • Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle