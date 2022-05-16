4 suspects in reports of an aggravated discharge of firearm

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- On Sunday, May 15 at approximately 9:15 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the 600 block of Pope Street on reports of an aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Officers observed a vehicle leaving the area that was reported stolen out of Rockford.
When Rockford Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop near Kishwaukee Street and Harrison Avenue, the vehicle fled.
A short time later, the vehicle stopped and its four occupants fled on foot.
One of the suspects, a 13-year-old male, was detained near the vehicle.
The other three suspects, a 14-year-old male, a 15-year-old male, and 18-year old Rockford resident Marquell Sutton, were located a short time later and taken into custody.
The Rockford Police K-9 Unit was able to recover three loaded guns during the investigation.
After a review of the case, the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:
- Marquell Sutton, 18, Rockford
- Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm
- Possession of a Firearm
- Possession of a Defaced Firearm
- Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon
- Resisting Police
- Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle
- Juvenile Male, 13, Rockford
- Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm
- Possession of a Firearm
- Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon
- Resisting Police
- Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle
- Juvenile Male, 14, Rockford
- Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm
- Possession of a Firearm
- Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon
- Resisting Police
- Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle
