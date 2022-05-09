4 juveniles hijack vehicle, 5 occupants in custody

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- On Thursday, May 5 at approximately 9:10 p.m., Rockford Police officers were called to the 500 block of West State Street for a report of vehicular hijacking.
The male victim told authorities that as he was walking to his vehicle, four juveniles approached him, struck him multiple times, and then fled in his vehicle.
A short time later, the vehicle was located in the 300 block of Longwood.
When Rockford Police officers tried to stop the vehicle, six occupants fled on foot.
Officers were able to take five of the six occupants into custody.
The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Officer authorized the following charges:
- Juvenile Male, 13, Rockford
Vehicular hijacking
Resisting Arrest
Outstanding Warrant
- Juvenile Female, 14, Rockford
Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle
Resisting Arrest
- Juvenile Female, 15, Rockford
Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle
Resisting Arrest
- Juvenile Male, 15, Rockford
Vehicular Hijacking
Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
Resisting Arrest
- Jason Jordan, 18, Rockford
Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle