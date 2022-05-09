 Skip to main content
4 juveniles hijack vehicle, 5 occupants in custody

  • Updated
  • 0
Rockford Police Department RPD Generic
By Andrew Carrigan

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- On Thursday, May 5 at approximately 9:10 p.m., Rockford Police officers were called to the 500 block of West State Street for a report of vehicular hijacking.  

The male victim told authorities that as he was walking to his vehicle, four juveniles approached him, struck him multiple times, and then fled in his vehicle. 

A short time later, the vehicle was located in the 300 block of Longwood. 

When Rockford Police officers tried to stop the vehicle, six occupants fled on foot. 

Officers were able to take five of the six occupants into custody. 

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Officer authorized the following charges: 

  • Juvenile Male, 13, Rockford 
    Vehicular hijacking 
    Resisting Arrest 
    Outstanding Warrant 

  • Juvenile Female, 14, Rockford 
    Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle 
    Resisting Arrest 

  • Juvenile Female, 15, Rockford 
    Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle 
    Resisting Arrest 

  • Juvenile Male, 15, Rockford 
    Vehicular Hijacking 
    Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle 
    Resisting Arrest 

  • Jason Jordan, 18, Rockford 
    Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle 

